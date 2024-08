Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott gets literal NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on June 15, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris)

If you’ve ever been to Cleveland, chances are you’ve made a stop by the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame. It’s one thing to go on a tour and admire all of that memorabilia as a fan, but it’s another thing to see it through the eyes of Def Leppard!

Check out what had Joe Elliott shaking, just from looking at it!