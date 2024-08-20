Despite Aerosmith Cancelling Their Tour, The Black Crowes Keep Their Florida Dates And Add More

If you were excited about seeing The Black Crowes when they came around with Aerosmith, stay excited. Not only are they going to still play those shows, they’ve rescheduled their entire tour to this year, and even added more dates.

The completely rescheduled tour now starts September 1st in Aspen, Colorado. The first few September dates are all large festivals, and the headlining tour officially kicks off September 27th. They roll across the country through December 22nd when they wrap the current tour in Port Chester, NY.

The newly rescheduled Florida dates include October 4th in St. Augustine at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, and October 6th in St. Pete at the Mahaffey Theatre in the Duke Energy Center for the Arts. Many of these shows were previously booked on different dates, and as far as I know, if you have a ticket for the previous date, that ticket will be honored for the newly rescheduled date, too.

Here’s the official press release from their website:

“Due to the cancellation of Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour, legendary rock band The Black Crowes have extended the ‘Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)’ with 14 new shows across North America through the end of the year. Previously announced show dates have been rescheduled and tickets for all rescheduled dates will be honored at the new shows. Tickets on sale for ‘Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)’ to begin on August 23rd at 10 a.m. local time. See all show dates HERE...

“...2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. Following decades marked by sex, drugs, fights, breakups, and divorce, they are leaving their bullshit behind and coming together to celebrate their mutual love for rock n’ roll.”

The Black Crowes Happiness Bastards (The Black Crowes, Red Light Management/ATO Records)

9/27/24 Northfield, OHMGM Northfield Park – Center Stage +

9/28/24 Cincinnati, OHHard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

10/1/24 Pikeville, KYAppalachian Wireless Arena +

10/3/24 Simpsonville, SCCCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

10/4/24 St. Augustine, FLThe St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

10/6/24 St. Petersburg, FLDuke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater *

10/9/24 Wilmington, NCLive Oak Bank Pavilion

10/10/24 Durham, NCDurham Performing Arts Center +

10/12/24 Macon, GAAtrium Health Amphitheater

10/13/24 New Orleans, LASaenger Theatre +

10/15/24 Southaven, MSBankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

10/18/24 Gary, INHard Rock Live Northern Indiana

10/19/24 Milwaukee, WIMiller High Life Theatre *

10/23/24 Waukee, IAVibrant Music Hall *

10/25/24 Rockford, ILHard Rock Live Rockford *

10/26/24 St. Louis, MOThe Factory +

10/29/24 Moon Township, PAUPMC Events Center +

10/31/24 Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena *

11/2/24 Rama, ONCasino Rama Resort *

11/7/24 Tulsa, OKParadise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort +

11/8/24 San Antonio, TXTobin Center for the Performing Arts +

11/10/24 Austin, TXACL Live at The Moody Theater +

11/11/24 Austin, TXACL Live at The Moody Theater +

11/14/24 Durant, OKChoctaw Grand Theater

11/16/24 Albuquerque, NMLegends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel *

11/19/24 Salt Lake City, UTEccles Theater +

11/30/24 Wheatland, CAHard Rock Live Sacramento *

12/3/24 Stateline, NVTahoe Blue Event Center

12/5/24 Las Vegas, NVThe Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas +

12/6/24 Indio, CAFantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center

12/19/24 Oxon Hill, MDThe Theater at MGM National Harbor *

12/21/24 Port Chester, NYThe Capitol Theatre +

12/22/24 Port Chester, NYThe Capitol Theatre +

+New Date

*Rescheduled Date

