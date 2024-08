Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is back

Emergency preparedness supplies A large pile of supplies to be used in case of a natural disaster (hurricane, flood, earthquake, etc.) including: flashlight, backpack, batteries, water bottles, first aid kit, lantern, radio, can opener, mask. (fstop123/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Don’t wait until a storm is here, doublecheck those hurricane supplies now while you can save some money. The sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies is back from Saturday, August 24th, through Friday, September 6th.

You can purchase items that qualify both in-store and online. HERE is more info and some frequently asked questions about the sales tax holiday.

Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Items:

$10 or less include:

Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

$ 15 or less include:

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pet

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less include:

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

$25 or less include:

Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pound

$40 or less include:

Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

$50 or less include:

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:

AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, & 9-volt

$60 or less include:

Nonelectric food storage cooler

Portable power banks

$70 or less include:

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less include:

Tarps or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Portable pet kennels or pet carriers

Dry dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds

Over-the-counter pet medications

$3,000 or less include: