Duran Duran is having a garage sale...Sort of

If you’re a fan of Duran Duran and you’d love to get your hands on a piece of the band’s history, you’re in luck! Duran Duran is cleaning out the garage and putting it up for sale. Nothing screams “Rock n’ Roll” like a garage sale, right? lol

Duran Duran has launched the ‘Official Duran Duran Reverb Shop’ and it’s open to you! Here, you can buy instruments and gear used by the band over the years. There are things like guitar pedals, keyboards, guitar straps, amps and heads and more. Prices range from $40 for a guitar pedal to keyboards in the $500 range.

You can check out the full listing of all the items on sale HERE:



