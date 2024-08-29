Eddie Van Halen's Silver Jeep Is Still Around, And Still Looks The Same.

I follow an Eddie Van Halen fan page on Facebook, probably a couple of them by now, and recently someone posted something super rad. Back in 1979 Eddie bought a silver Jeep Renegade and shortly after did a full on photo shoot by renowned rock photographer, Neil Zlozower. Check out some of Neil’s pics of Ed and the Jeep:

According to Neil the Van Halen guys would just drop by his apartment randomly, and after Ed bought the Jeep he would swing over and park it on the lawn of Neil’s apartments, not in the street. So one day when Ed swung over, Neil grabbed his camera and they did an impromptu photo shoot then and there.

Here are a few more pics from a Jeep fan page:

And on the EVH page that I follow, a member named Dave Sabedra posted the same Jeep with a few extras, because he owned it at one time. In Fact, Dave says he and his close friends have bought and sold the Jeep between themselves for years to keep it in the family, and here’s how he got it in the fist place:

“My buddy’s father in law was a god father of one of them. The Jeep was still with their parents along with their van. Rob got the van and our friend Ron got the Jeep. Not that long after I got the Jeep from Ron and had it for about 16/17years. We all said if someone got rid of it the Jeep would always go to someone in the Group we hang around with. I sold it to Rob who still has the Jeep.”

Plus Dave found a super cool surprise when he owned it. This is a sales memo to all the VH members concerning sales of Diver Down and the single Dancing In The Street:

Van Halen Diver Down Sales (Dave Sabedra via Facebook)

