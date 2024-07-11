Floridians Seem to Love Their Fair Food

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

July 11th was National State Fair Food Day and Floridians apparently really love our fair food!

According to a recent poll the #1 reason Americans go to state fairs is for the food.

When it comes to which state loves state fair food the most, Vermont is in 1st place followed by Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia, Washington, Arkansas, North Dakota, Tennessee, Florida, then Iowa rounds out the top 10.

Utah must not have very good fair food because they are the LEAST interested in it, along with Hawaii, Montana, Rhode Island, Maine, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Michigan.

But the most important question to be asked, what is the BEST fair food out there?? We might need to do some taste testing to find out...

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

