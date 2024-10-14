Four decades later, Stevie Nicks rocks the SNL stage for the 2nd time

Stevie Nicks: The singer-songwriter canceled her show in Grand Rapids on Tuesday due to an illness in the band. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for SN)

Back in 1983, Stevie Nicks performed on “Saturday night Live” for the very first time. Fast-forward 41 years and she just returned for her 2nd this past Saturday night as SNL is celebrating 50 years.

She performed “Edge Of Seventeen” and her new single “The Lighthouse.” What’s funny is after all these years and the millions of people she’s performed for, this SNL performance had her so nervous! She said it’s because this show is the biggest thing you can do. It’s bigger than any stadium show because the whole world gets to be your audience!

Check her out below performing “Edge of Seventeen.”