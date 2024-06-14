Gene Simmons Makes More Money Solo Than He Does With KISS

Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Gene Simmons of US rock group Kiss performs live on stage, for a one-off Independence Day show as a fundraiser for the Help for Heroes charity, at The Kentish Town Forum on July 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

You’d think with all the success of the band KISS, Gene Simmons has to be raking it in. I’m sure he’s doing just fine, but apparently he makes more as a solo artist.

How is that possible? Well, it’s because his touring costs are very minimal. In a recent interview on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, he said “I show up with my guitar pick. That’s it. There’s no manager, no roadies, no trucks, no equipment. Everything is provided by the promoter.”

It makes sense, since he can make much more per gig “Because you don’t have a 60-man crew, three double-deckers, private jet that’s on call seven days a week and 20 to 24 tractor trailers.”

The Gene Simmons Band toured South America earlier this year and will play the European festival circuit this Summer. If you feel like hopping on a plane to go check him out, you can find the full tour schedule here.