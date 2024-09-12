Goonies BURBANK, CA - OCTOBER 27: Actor Joe Pantoliano, actor Jeff Cohen, actress Lupe Ontiveros, director Richard Donner, actor Ke Huy Quan, director Robert Davi and actor Corey Feldman attend the Warner Bros. 25th Anniversary celebration of "The Goonies" on October 27, 2010 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez)

One of my favorite movies growing up was “Goonies,” so when I saw this, I was pumped! According to the NY Post, a “Goonies” sequel is in the works with the original cast.

Now let’s be completely honest, most sequels are never as great as the original. However, the movie theater would definitely get my money to see this one.

According to the rumor, the original cast will be returning, including: Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, and Martha Plimpton.

The movie is expected to film next year with a planned release date at some point in 2026 or 2027. Now keep in mind, the NY Post said this rumor comes from a British tabloid called, “The Sun.” But I needed some good news today and this was it, so fingers crossed!



