Green Day to play GMA 'Summer Concert Series'

Good Morning America announced their lineup for their “Summer Concert Series” and Green Day is on the list!

Green Day will be playing a special show in Central Park and a live audience is welcome to attend. The band will perform the morning of July 26th, just over a week before bringing their ‘Saviors’ Tour to Citi Field on August 5th.

Planning on going to NYC? Well, fans can request tickets online here.

Other artists coming to play include Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Sofi Tukker and more. The full list of artists and dates can be found here.



