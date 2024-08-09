Groundhog rescued from inside an arcade claw machine!

Could this be the best, most adorable prize in the claw machine?? Yes, yes it could be.

Pretty sure it’s not Punxsutawney Phil, but maybe a cousin looking for his time in the spotlight! About 60 miles from Punxsutawney in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, the Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf got a special visitor... a groundhog INSIDE one of their claw machine arcade games.

No one is quite sure how it got in there, but employees called a local game warden and a rep from the claw machine company to help. They got the groundhog out safe and sound then released it back into the wild. Boy, does it have some stories to tell its family after that adventure!