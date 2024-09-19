Here’s the #1 way to deal with peak stress levels

Lawmakers debate royalty rights over songs played on broadcast radio

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

It’s not even the holidays yet and 41% of Americans are already at “peak” stress levels!

Here are the top 10 things we’re stressed about:

1. Money.

2. The economy.

3. Our physical health.

4. Family.

5. Our mental health.

6. The election.

7. The news, and everything happening around the world.

8. Work.

9. An unexpected life event.

10. Your relationship.

The good news is, there are ways to help with all that stress. Coming in at #1 at 47% is turning on music, followed by watching TV shows or movies at 39%, having a snack at 17%, and having a cup of tea at 11%. So turn us up and start to de-stress!

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!