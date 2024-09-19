Here’s the #1 way to deal with peak stress levels

It’s not even the holidays yet and 41% of Americans are already at “peak” stress levels!

Here are the top 10 things we’re stressed about:

1. Money.

2. The economy.

3. Our physical health.

4. Family.

5. Our mental health.

6. The election.

7. The news, and everything happening around the world.

8. Work.

9. An unexpected life event.

10. Your relationship.

The good news is, there are ways to help with all that stress. Coming in at #1 at 47% is turning on music, followed by watching TV shows or movies at 39%, having a snack at 17%, and having a cup of tea at 11%. So turn us up and start to de-stress!