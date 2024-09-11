Ready for a stay in a Candy Corn-themed hotel suite?

Just in time for the Halloween season, you can book a stay in an elaborate candy corn-themed hotel suite.

The candy company Brach’s teamed up with Great Wolf Lodge for this candy corn explosion at two Great Wolf Lodge locations, one in Pennsylvania and one in Illinois.

The candy corn rooms are decked out from top to bottom with candy corn designs and the classic orange, yellow, and white colors.

As a bonus, every booking comes with a one-year supply of candy corn. You read that right, ONE YEAR SUPPLY. You’ll get an 11-once bag of candy corn shipped to your house every week for 52 weeks.

Who wants to book a stay??