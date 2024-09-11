Ready for a stay in a Candy Corn-themed hotel suite?

Candy

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Just in time for the Halloween season, you can book a stay in an elaborate candy corn-themed hotel suite.

The candy company Brach’s teamed up with Great Wolf Lodge for this candy corn explosion at two Great Wolf Lodge locations, one in Pennsylvania and one in Illinois.

The candy corn rooms are decked out from top to bottom with candy corn designs and the classic orange, yellow, and white colors.

As a bonus, every booking comes with a one-year supply of candy corn. You read that right, ONE YEAR SUPPLY. You’ll get an 11-once bag of candy corn shipped to your house every week for 52 weeks.

Who wants to book a stay??

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!