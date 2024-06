Hidden Valley Ranch Bottles of ranch dressing sit on a shelf in a Princeton, Ill., grocery store. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Know someone who LOVES ranch dressing? This might be the perfect gift for them!

Hidden Valley is partnering with Hello Fresh for mail-order flights of ranch dressing.

For $35 you get four types of ranch, a bunch of snacks for dipping, AND a flask to hold your ranch. (for those times you just have to take your ranch dressing with you??)

It’s only a limited-time thing, so if you want one you better hurry! Get the info here.