The highest grossing rock tours of all-time

When it comes to bands that have been at it for several decades, who comes to mind as far as the highest grossing tours? I immediately said Eagles, The Rolling Stones and U2 and while I was close, I was wrong!

According to Consequence, Coldplay currently holds the #1 spot for the highest grossing rock tour of all-time. Now, I’m not sure I’d lump them in the same “rock” category as some of the other bands in the top 10. However, the amount of money they’re raked in is very impressive!

Here are the Top 10 grossing rock tours of all-time:

1. Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour: $945.7 million

2. Elton John, Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour: $939.1 million

3. U2, U2 360 Tour: $736.4 million

4. Guns N’ Roses, Not in This Lifetime Tour: $584.2 million

5. The Rolling Stones, A Bigger Bang Tour: $558.0 million

6. The Rolling Stones, No Filter Tour: $546.5 million

7. Coldplay, A Head Full of Dreams Tour: $523.3 million

8. Roger Waters, The Wall Live: $459.2 million

9. AC/DC, Black Ice World Tour: $441.6 million

10. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Global Stadium Tour: $390.8 million



