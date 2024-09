Pantera & Metallica In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 04: James Hetfield of Metallica performs at MetLife Stadium on August 04, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

As a UCF grad and fan, the Bounce House is always electrifying whenever the Knights take the field. Yes, I’m biased, I love my Knights. However, the fans at Virginia Tech bring that energy just as much as we do at the Bounce House.

Check out one of the best college football “walk-outs” as the Hokies welcome VT to the field to one of the best Metallica songs ever!