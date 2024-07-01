I Talked To Jeff Pilson From Foreigner, And Dokken, And More, About Music And The Farewell Tour

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY Gift Lounge Day 3 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (Editors Note: This image was converted to black and white) (L-R) Michael Bluestein, Luis Maldonado, Jeff Pilson and Kelly Hansen attend the official gift lounge presented by Míage Skincare during the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards at Topgolf Las Vegas on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for The Recording A)

One of Jeff Pilson’s first gigs as a musician was playing bass for Dokken right as that band broke it big in the 80′s. He was also the bass player for Steel Dragon, that fake band in the movie Rock Star, alongside Zakk Wylde and Jason Bonham. And currently, among quite a few other projects he tells me about in this interview, Jeff is the bass player for Foreigner. And Jeff and I talked about all of this and more, like how his days off aren’t full of hookers and blow, and making a video with Freddie Krueger himself for Dokken’s song for Nightmare On Elm Street 3, Dream Warriors.

These days Jeff relaxes through meditation and yoga, and even has online meditation courses you can be a part of. Click this link to let Jeff meditate the hell out of you!

