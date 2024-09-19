If you were born before 2000, what’s a skill you don’t use anymore?

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Someone posted this question on X/Twitter recently and boy did people have a lot of answers...“People born before 2000, what trivial skill do you have that no one uses anymore?”

Programming a VCR, winding a cassette with a pencil, parking without backup cameras... the list goes on and on!

Here are some of the best responses:

-The ability to rewind a cassette tape using a pencil.

-Proper grammar and punctuation.

-How to write in cursive. 

-How to use a rotary phone. 

-How to fix CDs that skip.

-How to get a game cartridge to work by blowing inside of it.

-How to refold a paper map.

-Knowing how to load a roll of film into a camera.  And also knowing how to make audio and film edits by physically cutting and splicing the tape.

-Being able to parallel park without a backup camera.

-Knowing shorthand for taking dictation.

-Programming a VCR.

-Being able to survive the “Oregon Trail.”

-Using the word “literally” correctly.

So what’s one of your now useless skills??

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

