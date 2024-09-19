If you were born before 2000, what’s a skill you don’t use anymore?

Someone posted this question on X/Twitter recently and boy did people have a lot of answers...“People born before 2000, what trivial skill do you have that no one uses anymore?”

Programming a VCR, winding a cassette with a pencil, parking without backup cameras... the list goes on and on!

Here are some of the best responses:

-The ability to rewind a cassette tape using a pencil.

-Proper grammar and punctuation.

-How to write in cursive.

-How to use a rotary phone.

-How to fix CDs that skip.

-How to get a game cartridge to work by blowing inside of it.

-How to refold a paper map.

-Knowing how to load a roll of film into a camera. And also knowing how to make audio and film edits by physically cutting and splicing the tape.

-Being able to parallel park without a backup camera.

-Knowing shorthand for taking dictation.

-Programming a VCR.

-Being able to survive the “Oregon Trail.”

-Using the word “literally” correctly.

Knowing how to properly use a shift key on a keyboard. I couldn’t tell you how many kids born after 2000 use caps lock to type and not the shift key at all https://t.co/dPG0OmugWo — jaur jaur siwaur (@ieatzebra) September 15, 2024

So what’s one of your now useless skills??