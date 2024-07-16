Ingrid Andress has a BAD night with the national anthem

2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Over the years we’ve had some amazing performances of the national anthem and some really bad ones.... this one goes on the bad list. It might even be at the top of that bad list.

Country singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress sang the national anthem before the MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas Monday night and boy was it rough.

I hate to be overly critical of anyone but this was tough to watch/listen to. I feel bad for her actually, were there technical issues and she couldn’t hear herself? Was it just a bad night?.... cause she’s going to be remembered after that, but not for a good reason.