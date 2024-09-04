Is It Just Me Or Is Facebook Mostly Ads And Suggested Pages Now, And Basically Pointless To Use Now?

Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) (Carl Court/Getty Images)

I made this video because as I was scrolling through my Facebook feed looking for posts from pages I follow and friends, I noticed something. Absolutely nothing I was being shown was from from either of those! It was dozens of suggested pages to follow, suggested people to friend, and sponsored ads. It didn’t stop! I couldn’t even find anything from the people and groups I do follow for close to 15 minutes. So I recorded my screen to show you and see if everyone else is having this same experience, because if this is how Facebook is going to be from now on, I’m probably not going to waste my time on it ever again, even though part of my job is through social media.

Here’s just 1 minute or so of nothing I want to see on Facebook:

Facebook Is All Spammy And Pointless Now (1073theEagle)

