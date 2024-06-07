Jacob Meyer | Honoree for June 7th, 2024

Jacob Meyer is a Staff Sergeant with the Florida Highway Patrol. He began his career in 2013 and has served the Central Florida community since graduating from the Florida Highway Patrol Academy. He graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2016 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He has also graduated from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Florida Leadership Academy, and FBI-LEEDA’s Supervisor Leadership Institute. Before promoting, Sergeant Meyer worked in FHP’s Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, where he specialized in enforcing federal regulations on commercial motor vehicles, specializing in enforcing regulations centered around hazardous materials. Over the last almost 11 years, he has been a field training officer for new Troopers, a state-certified law enforcement instructor, and always makes sure to give back to his community. He is currently a squad leader for FHP’s Quick Reaction Force – FHP’s specialized unit that responds to natural disasters to help the affected communities – and has helped local communities recover from these natural disasters, including deploying for a month to Puerto Rico in November of 2017 after Hurricane Maria, and deploying to the Florida Panhandle for 6 weeks in October of 2018 in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael. Sergeant Meyer also goes to the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee for a week every year to teach and mentor incoming high school seniors from around the state for the Florida American Legion’s Boy’s State program.

