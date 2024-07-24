Jane’s Addiction original lineup drops first new song in 30+ years

By Jay Edwards

If you’re a fan of Jane’s Addiction, this is some pretty cool news! The original lineup is putting out new music, their first new song together in 34 years. The original cast and crew, consisting of Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins are releasing a new single called “Imminent Redemption.”

According to Loudwire, the band wrote “To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. ‘Imminent Redemption’ is only the beginning.”

Jane’s will launch their North American tour starting in August with with Love and Rockets opening up for them.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

