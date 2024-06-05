Jay’s Top 24 for 2024: The Summer Playlist

With Summer here, there’s a good chance you’ll either be spending time by the pool or beach or taking a family road trip. So, I put together a playlist that I think is perfect when you’re poolside or stuck in the car with grumpy kids.

Now keep in mind, this isn’t a list of my favorite songs of all-time and they’re not ranked. These are just 24 songs that either remind me of Summertime when I was a kid and my parents had the radio on or songs from when I was in high school or college here in Orlando that bring back good memories.

With that being said, here’s my playlist and I’d love to know what you’d add or take off my list!

Jay’s Top 24 for 2024:

Rocket - Def Leppard

Ice Cream Man - Van Halen (David Lee Roth)

American Girl - Tom Petty

Summer of 69′ - Bryan Adams

Santeria - Sublime

Wild Side - Motley Crue

School’s Out - Alice Cooper

Summer Nights - Van Halen (Sammy Hagar)

The Ocean - Led Zeppelin

Drive - The Cars

Take It Easy - Eagles

Give It Away - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Night Moves - Bob Seger

Alive - Pearl Jam

Nothin’ But A Good Time - Poison

Paradise City - Guns N’ Roses

Let’s Dance - David Bowie

Don’t You (Forget About Me) - Simple Minds

Only the Young - Journey

Walk This Way - Aerosmith

Pride (In the Name of Love) - U2

Youth Gone Wild - Skid Row

Listen Like Thieves - INXS

Simple Man - Lynyrd Skynyrd