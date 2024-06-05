Jay’s Top 24 for 2024: The Summer Playlist

With Summer here, there’s a good chance you’ll either be spending time by the pool or beach or taking a family road trip. So, I put together a playlist that I think is perfect when you’re poolside or stuck in the car with grumpy kids.
Now keep in mind, this isn’t a list of my favorite songs of all-time and they’re not ranked. These are just 24 songs that either remind me of Summertime when I was a kid and my parents had the radio on or songs from when I was in high school or college here in Orlando that bring back good memories.
With that being said, here’s my playlist and I’d love to know what you’d add or take off my list!
Jay’s Top 24 for 2024:
Rocket - Def Leppard
Ice Cream Man - Van Halen (David Lee Roth)
American Girl - Tom Petty
Summer of 69′ - Bryan Adams
Santeria - Sublime
Wild Side - Motley Crue
School’s Out - Alice Cooper
Summer Nights - Van Halen (Sammy Hagar)
The Ocean - Led Zeppelin
Drive - The Cars
Take It Easy - Eagles
Give It Away - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Night Moves - Bob Seger
Alive - Pearl Jam
Nothin’ But A Good Time - Poison
Paradise City - Guns N’ Roses
Let’s Dance - David Bowie
Don’t You (Forget About Me) - Simple Minds
Only the Young - Journey
Walk This Way - Aerosmith
Pride (In the Name of Love) - U2
Youth Gone Wild - Skid Row
Listen Like Thieves - INXS
Simple Man - Lynyrd Skynyrd