Jazz band covers Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” after hearing the song one time

MTV Live and Loud: Nirvana Performs Live - December 1993 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

I’ll be honest, I can’t stand jazz, but I like Nirvana, so I had to watch.

Drummer Ulysses Owens Jr and his band Generation Y were were played Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” and asked to cover it. Somehow only the bass player had ever heard the song. Really? I guess rock isn’t their thing, but despite that, they came up with a pretty cool cover of the song.

What do you think?

This is not the first time Owens has taken on Nirvana. Previously, he was tasked with recreating the drumline for Nirvana’s “In Bloom”. They played him the song with the drums removed and let him come up with the drum part he thought fit. He actually came pretty close to some of Dave Grohl’s drumming in some parts. Check it out below.


Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

