Jazz band covers Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” after hearing the song one time

I’ll be honest, I can’t stand jazz, but I like Nirvana, so I had to watch.

Drummer Ulysses Owens Jr and his band Generation Y were were played Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” and asked to cover it. Somehow only the bass player had ever heard the song. Really? I guess rock isn’t their thing, but despite that, they came up with a pretty cool cover of the song.

What do you think?

This is not the first time Owens has taken on Nirvana. Previously, he was tasked with recreating the drumline for Nirvana’s “In Bloom”. They played him the song with the drums removed and let him come up with the drum part he thought fit. He actually came pretty close to some of Dave Grohl’s drumming in some parts. Check it out below.



