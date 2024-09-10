Kappy’s Subs in Maitland having to close after 52 years

An iconic Central Florida restaurant announced Monday afternoon that they would be closing their doors this week after 52 years in business.

Kappy’s Subs in Maitland posted that they would be permanently closing on Saturday, September 14th, after the people who bought the property “did not negotiate in good faith” with them to extend their lease.

They said they would be open until they run out of food or Saturday at the latest. Hours after they posted to social, long lines had already formed outside as people headed to get their Kappy’s fix one more time.

Their full statement read:

“We regret to inform everyone that we will be closing permanently on Saturday September 14th at 4 pm. The people who bought the Kappy’s property did not negotiate in good faith with us to extend our lease and as such we do not have a restaurant to operate out of and will be forced to close.

It has been an absolute honor for me and my family to serve this community for the past 52 years. We deeply appreciate everyone who has walked through our doors throughout our time in service and will miss being able to feed y’all every day. Closing Kappy’s is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life and I have been brought to tears on several occasions in the past few days. Believe me, this is not how we want to go out and is as sudden a surprise to us as it is to everyone else.

We wanted to let everyone know as soon as possible to give you one last chance to visit Kappy’s if that’s something you desire. We will be open until we run out of food or Saturday at the latest and we will endeavor to serve as many of you as possible. We want to be remembered as people who did our best until the very end.

-Adam Milsom

Executive Chef

Kappy’s Subs”

For more on the history of Kappy’s Subs, head HERE.







