Kevin Cronin announces first solo show post-REO Speedwagon

T.J. Martell 40th Anniversary NY Gala - Inside NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs onstage at the T.J. Martell 40th Anniversary NY Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for T.J. Martell) (Mike Coppola)

Back in September, REO Speedwagon announced their touring will cease starting January 1, 2025. Well, that didn’t slow down their frontman by any means.

Kevin Cronin just announced he’s doing his first solo show of 2025 following REO Speedwagon’s retirement from touring in Oklahoma.

The show is being dubbed, “The Songs of REO Speedwagon,” and it’ll take place on January 25 at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the concert will feature Kevin Cronin performing a set full of “Unforgettable hits” from throughout the band’s career. In a message to fans, Cronin said his solo performances will be part of “Exciting adventures” in 2025.







