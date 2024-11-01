Kevin Cronin announces first solo show post-REO Speedwagon

T.J. Martell 40th Anniversary NY Gala - Inside NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs onstage at the T.J. Martell 40th Anniversary NY Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for T.J. Martell) (Mike Coppola)

By Jay Edwards

Back in September, REO Speedwagon announced their touring will cease starting January 1, 2025. Well, that didn’t slow down their frontman by any means.

Kevin Cronin just announced he’s doing his first solo show of 2025 following REO Speedwagon’s retirement from touring in Oklahoma.

The show is being dubbed, “The Songs of REO Speedwagon,” and it’ll take place on January 25 at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the concert will feature Kevin Cronin performing a set full of “Unforgettable hits” from throughout the band’s career. In a message to fans, Cronin said his solo performances will be part of “Exciting adventures” in 2025.



Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!