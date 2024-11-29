Kevin Pratt | Honoree for November 29th, 2024

Kevin was nominated by his brother in law Rob Wenzel who said, “Kevin is a model of what a police officer should be. He’s been with Lake Mary PD for over 25 years. In the early 2000′s Kevin revived the K-9 for LMPD, which had been dormant for 15-20 years. He has worked his way up to be the Chief of Police. I couldn’t be any more proud of his service to the community.”

Kevin, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks.

