NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 16: The kids of Motor Racing Outreach sing on the grid during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Why wasn’t my Kindergarten teacher this cool when I was in school? Now this is what I’m talking about right here!

Watch these kids rock out to some good ol’ Guns N’ Roses in class! Air guitar and all!