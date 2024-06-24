The Kinks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Trophy Shows Up On eBay

This might be one of the craziest stories I’ve heard in a while of a person not being able to get their own belongs back, especially something as rare as a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trophy!
The Kinks guitarist Dave Davies ahs confirmed that his trophy showed up on an ebay listing for $12,500 after losing his belongings after someone bid on his storage unit after he missed payments and forfeited his belongings.
According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the listing read: “This is a rare and highly collectible… award honoring David Davies of The Kinks,” stating “it had been purchased from a storage unit when Dave Davies was past 1 year of forgetting to pay the unit owners’ storage fees.”
Dave has confirmed on X (Twitter) that he had lost track of time after suffering a stroke and is hoping to get his own belongings back for something a little more reasonable, not $12,500.
Regarding ebay listing for my RRHOF award statue has been made without my consent. I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was. If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been arnd the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated in UK 1/3— Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) June 20, 2024