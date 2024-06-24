The Kinks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Trophy Shows Up On eBay

Dave Davies LONDON - NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) The Kinks band members Ray Davies, Mick Avory, Dave Davies and Peter Quaife pose backstage with the award for their induction into the UK Music Hall Of Fame 2005, the culmination of the two-week Channel 4 series looking at 1950's-1990's popular music, at Alexandra Palace on November 16, 2005 in London, England. Acts are selected by a panel of over 60 artists, journalists, broadcasters and executives, with artists including Alanis Morissette, The Pretenders and Slash paying tribute to their fellow musical artists at the event. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) (MJ Kim)

This might be one of the craziest stories I’ve heard in a while of a person not being able to get their own belongs back, especially something as rare as a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trophy!

The Kinks guitarist Dave Davies ahs confirmed that his trophy showed up on an ebay listing for $12,500 after losing his belongings after someone bid on his storage unit after he missed payments and forfeited his belongings.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the listing read: “This is a rare and highly collectible… award honoring David Davies of The Kinks,” stating “it had been purchased from a storage unit when Dave Davies was past 1 year of forgetting to pay the unit owners’ storage fees.”

Dave has confirmed on X (Twitter) that he had lost track of time after suffering a stroke and is hoping to get his own belongings back for something a little more reasonable, not $12,500.

Regarding ebay listing for my RRHOF award statue has been made without my consent. I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was. If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been arnd the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated in UK 1/3 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) June 20, 2024







