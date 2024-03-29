Lauren Donaldson | Honoree for March 29th, 2024

Deputy Lauren Donaldson began her employment with the agency in 2010. She has served as a deputy, Field Training Officer and was assigned to the K-9 unit in 2017. She was recently in the news for her heroic actions after an arrest at the 528 Causeway on March 5th, 2024. During this incident, she was assisting with the pursuit and apprehension of a suspect who had fled law enforcement and was involved in a traffic crash causing serious injuries. As she was returning to her vehicle after the apprehension of the suspect when her K-9 partner ‘Zeppelin’ jumped over the bridge’s railing. “Thankfully, Lauren responded quickly to ‘Zeppelin’s’ actions by tightly holding on to his lead, immediately bracing her feet against the railing, and then somehow, reaching over the guard rail and pulling ‘Zeppelin’ back onto the bridge!” the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey mentioned that “Lauren’s rescue of her beloved partner is even more amazing when you consider that ‘Zeppelin,’ a Belgian Malinois, weighs approximately 75 pounds and Lauren weighs 122 pounds when she is soaking wet and holding a bowling ball. Yet somehow she managed to not panic and (pulled) ‘Zeppelin’ back to safety!!”

Lauren, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the communtity you will receive a pair of tickets to see Stone Temple Pilots at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on August 28th, 2024.

