Tom Petty In Concert LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 16: Music artist Tom Petty performs with his band The Heartbreakers during a sold-out show at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino August 16, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sometime in the 80′s there was a cult classic documentary about Tom Petty by famous music director Cameron Crowe. Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party is a 1983 documentary about Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers as they tour the Long After Dark album.

And the film will be shown only twice, on October 17th and 20th. Check the link for local showtimes.

