By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Will you take the blue pill or the red pill? Take whichever one leads you to the theater next month to see The Matrix on the big screen again!

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, The Matrix is returning to theaters on September 19th and 22nd via Fathom Events.

Starring Keanu Reeves, The Matrix premiered in theaters in 1999 and launched a franchise of four films, an animated anthology, and video games.

Head HERE to see showings near you for September 19th and 22nd.

Do you remember seeing it for the first time? You ready to travel back in time and see it again on the big screen?

