Metallica was in Foxborough over the weekend and treated Boston fans to a song they know very well and love very much, Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

If you’ve ever been to Fenway Park to see a Red Sox game, you know that “Sweet Caroline” has become a staple at the ballpark for decades now. Well, when James Hetfield took a quick break off-stage, Robert and Kirk from Metallica had a little jam session and led the crowd to a little sing-along...