Metallica’s Jason Newsted selling 60+ guitars and basses

24th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show CLEVELAND - APRIL 04: Jason Newsted of Metallica onstage at the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 4, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

If you have some money burning a hole in your pocket and want a really cool collectible to either play or show off, this might get you attention.

Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is selling off more than 60 guitars and basses in a huge Reverb sale, most of which have either been used in the studio or on the road. According to Guitar.com, the sale launches July 24th and several of these are one-of-a-kind because Jason himself painted them.

Some of these are ridiculously cool, but insanely expensive, too!