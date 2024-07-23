Metallica’s Jason Newsted selling 60+ guitars and basses

24th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show CLEVELAND - APRIL 04: Jason Newsted of Metallica onstage at the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 4, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

If you have some money burning a hole in your pocket and want a really cool collectible to either play or show off, this might get you attention.

Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is selling off more than 60 guitars and basses in a huge Reverb sale, most of which have either been used in the studio or on the road. According to Guitar.com, the sale launches July 24th and several of these are one-of-a-kind because Jason himself painted them.

Some of these are ridiculously cool, but insanely expensive, too!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!