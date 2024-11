Metallica In Concert - Las Vegas, NV LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs during a stop of the band's WorldWired Tour at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Whether you’re a fan of Metallica or a fan of really cool guitars, or both, you’re going to want to check this out!

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett takes you on a tour of his very impressive guitar collection. From the very first guitar he bought with the money he made working at Burger King to the guitars he has now that are worth thousands of dollars, this collection is pretty freakin’ amazing!