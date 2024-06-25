Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Named Best Metal Album of All-Time

By Jay Edwards

In March of 1986, Metallica released their 3rd album called ‘Master of Puppets’ which is still getting them honors nearly 40 years later. While it only peaked at #29 on the Billboard Top 200 charts, it was certified 6X Platinum and became the first metal recording to be selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved in the National Recording Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

So, how good is the album? Well, according to the German music magazine “Metal Hammer,” it’s the best! In honor of their 500th issue and their 40th anniversary, they put out their list of the 500 Best Metal Albums of All-Time.

According to Blabbermouth, they received votes from nearly 100 editors, musicians, industry professionals, and notable metal fans for their list and Metallica took the top spot at #1. Other rockers to make the list include:

AC/DC

Black Sabbath

TOOL

Slipknot

Motorhead

Slayer



Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

