“Most Attractive” Occupations If Salary Didn’t Matter

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

So if money didn’t matter, you didn’t need the paycheck... what is the “most attractive” occupation out there? You might be surprised at some of these answers from Reddit. Not sure if they mean “most attractive” to YOU or what job would make you seem “most attractive” to others. You decide on that.

The most-liked response was “t-shirt cannon guy” at sporting events. I can see that, but there are a lot of good ones listed. My picks would be a vet or working at an animal rescue, or maybe even being a baker. What about you, what else should make the highlights list below?

1.  Traveling food critic

2.  Forest ranger

3.  Freelance musician

4.  “Quality-tester for a hammock manufacturer” 

5.  Pro bono veterinarian

6.  Working at a comic shop

7.  Working at an animal rescue / sanctuary . . . or just “holding baby animals”

8.  Baker

9.  Artist . . . one person even specified, “Lego artist”

10.  Writer

11.  Freelance software engineer 

12.  Paleontologist

13.  Teacher 

14.  Librarian

15.  Pizza delivery 



