This might be my new favorite term because it is so accurate: “Fauductivity”, making it look like you’re more productive at work than you really are. Bet you’ve known some coworkers like this, right?

A recent poll found that one in three workers admits to “fauxductivity”. One example would be using a “mouse-jiggler” app so it looks like someone is at their computer or simply claiming they worked hours that they really didn’t.

The stats get even worse when it comes to management, 37% of managers admit to being “fauxductive”. Bet you’re not surprised at that either, right?