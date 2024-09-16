One in three workers admits to “Fauxductivity”

Elevated view of a busy open plan office Elevated view of a busy open plan office (Monkey Business Images)

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

This might be my new favorite term because it is so accurate: “Fauductivity”, making it look like you’re more productive at work than you really are. Bet you’ve known some coworkers like this, right?

A recent poll found that one in three workers admits to “fauxductivity”. One example would be using a “mouse-jiggler” app so it looks like someone is at their computer or simply claiming they worked hours that they really didn’t.

The stats get even worse when it comes to management, 37% of managers admit to being “fauxductive”. Bet you’re not surprised at that either, right?

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!