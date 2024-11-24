The Orlando Pride are your National Champions!

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 23: Orlando Pride players celebrate on the field after defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in the NWSL 2024 Championship Game at CPKC Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

For the first time in Orlando history, a major league sports team is bringing that National Championship trophy back to “The City Beautiful!” They did it, ladies and gentlemen, the Orlando Pride won the Natty!

On Saturday night in Kansas City, the Orlando Pride secured their first National Women’s Soccer League championship with a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit.

The game’s only goal came from by Barbra Banda in the 37th minute during the first half. Banda, who was named the championship MVP, became the first player in the NWSL to score in every playoff round.

Washington dominated the ball, time of possession and shots in the 3nd half, but came up short thanks to Orlando’s solid defense. With Orlando’s win, this makes them the first team since 2019 to win the Shield and the title in the same year.

This also marks the first time a major sports team has won a National Championship in Orlando! To celebrate, the players and coaches will be honored with a parade in Orlando on Monday.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites the community to downtown Orlando for a parade and celebration on Monday, November 25, 2024. The parade will head down Orange Avenue, starting at Central Boulevard at 4:30 p.m., and include Orlando Pride players, the Walt Disney World’s Main Street Philharmonic, special guests, and giveaways as it makes its way to Orlando City Hall.

“This victory is not just for the Orlando Pride, it’s for the entire city. Our community has stood behind this team every step of the way, and we can’t wait to show them how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication. This parade and celebration are opportunities for all of us to come together and celebrate this incredible achievement,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Following the parade, the festivities will continue outside City Hall from 5 – 5:45 p.m. with a celebration ceremony. During the ceremony, the community will get the first look at the championship trophy.

Thanks to the win, that means Mayor Dyer won his friendly bet with the Mayor Bowser of Washington and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in D.C. will be lit up purple, in honor of the Pride’s National Championship!



