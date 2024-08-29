Peanut butter is a liquid... according to the TSA anyway.

This is not a new declaration from the TSA but a recent post from them has people enraged again.

They simply posted “Peanut butter is a liquid. We said what we said.” And turns out, those are fightin’ words.

Peanut Butter is a liquid. We said what we said. — TSA (@TSA) August 23, 2024

Their bold statement has had over 22 millions views on X alone in the past few days and some of the responses have been pretty entertaining. From calls for congressional oversight, to a simple “this is why no one likes you”, to someone joking about washing down their meal “with a nice cold glass of peanut butter”.

This cries out for oversight hearings. https://t.co/DKfaQY2PaC — Matt Lesser (@MattLesser) August 23, 2024

this is why no one likes you — Jonathan Realz (@JOnAthAn4RealZ) August 23, 2024

Ahhh yes let me wash down my meal with a nice cold glass of PEANUT BUTTER. I’ll take some Jiffy on the rocks 💀 — Tom Sears (@LurkinTomGaming) August 24, 2024

Of course from there, people started sharing their sad stories of TSA interactions that had them throwing out things to get through security like frozen cookie dough and banana pudding. Let’s just say, a lot of people are holding grudges.

I will NEVER forget flying home from NYC and the TSA agents at LaGuardia made me throw out a WHOLE PINT of frozen solid cookie dough--because they claimed it was a gel. I'll hold a grudge for the rest of my life. https://t.co/wSyj1gaPof — Marco Sav (@MarcoSav93) August 27, 2024

So why did the TSA make such a bold statement? Classifying peanut butter as a liquid means to carry it on a plane it has to be 3.4 ounces or less. In other words, you can’t just bring a big ole container of Jiff or Peter Pan onboard in your carryon. Not sure why you’d want or need to do that, but now you know.