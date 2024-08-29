Peanut butter is a liquid... according to the TSA anyway.

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

This is not a new declaration from the TSA but a recent post from them has people enraged again.

They simply posted “Peanut butter is a liquid. We said what we said.” And turns out, those are fightin’ words.

Their bold statement has had over 22 millions views on X alone in the past few days and some of the responses have been pretty entertaining. From calls for congressional oversight, to a simple “this is why no one likes you”, to someone joking about washing down their meal “with a nice cold glass of peanut butter”.

Of course from there, people started sharing their sad stories of TSA interactions that had them throwing out things to get through security like frozen cookie dough and banana pudding. Let’s just say, a lot of people are holding grudges.

So why did the TSA make such a bold statement? Classifying peanut butter as a liquid means to carry it on a plane it has to be 3.4 ounces or less. In other words, you can’t just bring a big ole container of Jiff or Peter Pan onboard in your carryon. Not sure why you’d want or need to do that, but now you know.

