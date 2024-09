To the rescue FILE PHOTO: Mars will send out its Rescue Squad if your candy bowl runs low this Halloween. (Ekaterina79/Getty Images)

What’s your favorite - regular M&Ms or one of the specialty kinds like peanut, caramel, or peanut butter? Well who knows, this might take over as your new favorite.

Peanut Butter & Jelly M&Ms are launching soon. They will have a flavored peanut butter filling, apparently similar to the Strawberried Peanut Butter M&Ms from 2009 if you remember those.

So what do you think - sounds like it might be good or hard pass?