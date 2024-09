REO Speedwagon Appears At Rok Vegas Nightclub At New York-New York LAS VEGAS - JULY 24: ***EXCLUSIVE ACCESS*** REO Speedwagon (L-R) guitarist Dave Amato, frontman Kevin Cronin, keyboardist Neal Doughty, bassist Bruce Hall and drummer Bryan Hitt appear at an after-concert party at the Rok Vegas nightclub at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino early July 24, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Rok Vegas Nightclub) (Ethan Miller)

Earlier this week, we got word that REO Speedwagon was officially retiring from touring and hitting the road. Now, I’m not sure if this has anything to do with it. However, REO just posted a statement having to adjust the band’s remaining schedule while Kevin Cronin recovers from a successful surgery.

Wishing him a speedy recovery!