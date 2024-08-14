RHCP bassist Flea names Rock n' Roll's greatest bassist

2023 Global Citizen Concert Arturo Holmes/Getty Images (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

In my opinion, Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers is one of rock n’ roll’s greatest bass guitar players. He’s got it all, from skill to stage presence to writing music. However, if you ask Flea who the greatest bass player is, he won’t say it’s him.

In a recent interview, Flea said Paul McCartney is rock n’ roll’s best bass player. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Flea said “There are so many guys that are great in different ways, but Paul’s bass playing is so lyrical and melodic, and it’s just so beautiful. One of the things I’ve heard is that he puts the bass on after.”

He also went on to talk about who rock n’ roll’s greatest female voice is. Who did he pick? He called Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders the “Greatest female rock singer of all time.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

