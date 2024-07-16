Rob Halford shares cancer remission update

Four years ago, Rob Halford announced his prostate cancer diagnosis. However, the Judas Priest frontman just shared some good news!

According to Blabbermouth, he said his cancer has now been in remission for four years, since his initial announcement.

In the interview he did with LifeminuteTv, he said “I always take an opportunity to thank the Lord for me being here still, but also my great medical team. And guys, be proactive. Make sure you get your blood work done, your PSA [prostate-specific antigen] checked. I couldn’t believe how efficient and the love and the care and the attention that health workers give to each and every one of us.”

Judas Priest is currently on a Summer European tour, but return to the U.S. in September. Their first show back in America is September 17th in Michigan. You can check out their complete tour schedule here.