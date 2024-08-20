Rock n' Roll's 15 best "Soft Rock" songs

When it comes to rock n’ roll, we have options. You can have screamin’ guitars and insane drum solos or you can have acoustic guitars paired with softer, more chill vocals.

Ultimate Classic Rock came up with a list of the best “Soft Rock” songs of all-time and I wanted to get your feedback on their list. They ranked their top 40 and you can see it here, but I’m giving you their Top 15, so let’s see what you think.

15. Eagles - Best of My Love

14. Harry Chapin - Cat’s in the Cradle

13. 10cc - I’m Not in Love

12. Gordon Lightfoot - Sundown

11. Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street

10. Elton John - Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me

9. Carly Simon - You’re So Vain

8. Carole King - It’s Too Late

7. Al Stewart - Year of the Cat

6. England Dan & John Ford Coley - I’d Really Love to See You Tonight

5. James Taylor - Fire and Rain

4. Peter Frampton - Baby, I Love Your Way

3. Seals and Crofts - Summer Breeze

2. Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love

1. Fleetwood Mac - Dreams





I will say this...

There are some songs that made the Top 15 that I don’t think should even be in the Top 40, but it’s not my list. Here are some songs that are in their Top 40 that I think could have moved up the list a few spots...

Extreme - More Than Words (#40)

Neil Diamond - Cracklin’ Rosie (#37)

Sting - Fields of Gold (#35)

The Beatles - Something (#34)

Eagles - Take It to the Limit (#28)

REO Speedwagon - Keep On Lovin’ You (#27)

Eric Clapton - Tears In Heaven (#26)

Kansas - Dust in the Wind (#25)

Rod Stewart - Tonight’s the Night (#23)

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band - Night Moves (#21)

Christopher Cross - Sailing (#19)

Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is (#18)







