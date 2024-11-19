Rod Stewart announces farewell tour...Sort of

Well, that’s a wrap for Rod Stewart! Sort of, at least from major tours. The 79-year old superstar announced his so-called farewell tour that he’s named “One Last Time.” However, he’s not calling it quits. He’s previously said that he isn’t retiring, he just wanted to stop doing large-scale tours.
According to “People,” they say “Each show promises an unprecedented evening of iconic hits and a concert production befitting one of the era’s greatest live performers.”
Cheap Trick will be opening for Rod on his tour. Unfortunately, he’s not coming to Florida at all.
Check out the dates and cities below:
March 7 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center ATX
June 14 - Lake Tahoe, Nev. - Outdoor Arena at Harveys
June 15 - Paso Robles, Calif. - Vina Robles Amp
July 8 - Raleigh, N.C. - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 11 - Gilford, N.H. - BankNH Pavilion
July 12 - Philadelphia - TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 19 - Columbia, Md. - Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 22 - Toronto - Budweiser Stage
July 25 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena
July 26 - Mansfield, Mass. - Xfinity Center
July 29 - Charlotte, N.C.- PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 1 - Alpharetta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 - Birmingham, Ala. - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Aug. 5 - Brandon, Miss. - Brandon Amphitheater
Aug. 8 - Tinley Park, Ill. - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 12 - Clarkston, Mich. - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 15 - St. Louis - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre