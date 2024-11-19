Rod Stewart announces farewell tour...Sort of

Well, that’s a wrap for Rod Stewart! Sort of, at least from major tours. The 79-year old superstar announced his so-called farewell tour that he’s named “One Last Time.” However, he’s not calling it quits. He’s previously said that he isn’t retiring, he just wanted to stop doing large-scale tours.

According to “People,” they say “Each show promises an unprecedented evening of iconic hits and a concert production befitting one of the era’s greatest live performers.”

Cheap Trick will be opening for Rod on his tour. Unfortunately, he’s not coming to Florida at all.





Check out the dates and cities below:

March 7 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center ATX

June 14 - Lake Tahoe, Nev. - Outdoor Arena at Harveys

June 15 - Paso Robles, Calif. - Vina Robles Amp

July 8 - Raleigh, N.C. - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 11 - Gilford, N.H. - BankNH Pavilion

July 12 - Philadelphia - TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 19 - Columbia, Md. - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 22 - Toronto - Budweiser Stage

July 25 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena

July 26 - Mansfield, Mass. - Xfinity Center

July 29 - Charlotte, N.C.- PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 1 - Alpharetta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 - Birmingham, Ala. - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Aug. 5 - Brandon, Miss. - Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 8 - Tinley Park, Ill. - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 12 - Clarkston, Mich. - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 15 - St. Louis - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre