Roger Mussone | Honoree for June 21st, 2024

Roger Mussone

Roger was nominated by his wife, Anna, who saidRoger is proud and honored to serve his city and his country. He has deployed twice overseas, and retired from the Air Force as a firefighter after 20 years. He continues to help his community at work as a firefighter and outside of work when he sees someone in need. His kids are very proud of him!

Roger, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

