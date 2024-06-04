The Rolling Stones Take Over Orlando!

The Rolling Stones Orlando (Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra )

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

An estimated 45,000 fans rocked with The Rolling Stones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Monday June 3rd for the only stop in Florida on the Hackney Diamonds Tour.

The night was packed with hits from throughout their career including a few songs from the Hackney Diamonds album, plus we got a couple songs that were tour debuts!

The winning song of the fan vote for Orlando was “She’s a Rainbow.” (“Ted Lasso” fans were very excited about that addition.)

The Rolling Stones Orlando - Fan Vote Winner "She's a Rainbow" The winning song for the fan vote in Orlando was a tour debut, "She's a Rainbow". (Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra )

They also had the tour debut of “Dead Flowers” with their opener Tyler Childers coming out to join The Stones on it.

The Rolling Stones Orlando - Tyler Childers joining on "Dead Flowers" Tyler Childers joins the Rolling Stones for another tour debut song, "Dead Flowers". (Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra )

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

