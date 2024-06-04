The Rolling Stones Take Over Orlando!

An estimated 45,000 fans rocked with The Rolling Stones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Monday June 3rd for the only stop in Florida on the Hackney Diamonds Tour.

The night was packed with hits from throughout their career including a few songs from the Hackney Diamonds album, plus we got a couple songs that were tour debuts!

The winning song of the fan vote for Orlando was “She’s a Rainbow.” (“Ted Lasso” fans were very excited about that addition.)

They also had the tour debut of “Dead Flowers” with their opener Tyler Childers coming out to join The Stones on it.

