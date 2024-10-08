Rosen Hotels offering FL residents “Distress Rates” for Hurricane Milton evacuation

Rosen Hotels and Resorts are once again offering “Distress Rates” to Florida residents are are being asked to evacuate their homes due to a direct hit from Hurricane Milton. Prices start at $69 and several of them are pet-friendly.
According to out TV partner WFTV, here are the rates being offered to those needing to seek shelter:
$69 a night, not including taxes:
Rosen Inn International
Rosen Inn Closest to Universal
Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando
Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista
$99 a night, not including taxes:
Rosen Plaza
$119 a night, not including taxes:
Rosen Centre
$139/night, not including taxes:
Rosen Shingle Creek
To reserve a room, please call 866-337-6736.