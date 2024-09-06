Scorpions cancel all September shows due to injury

Scorpions - Las Vegas, NV LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 21: Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions performs during a stop of the band's Rock Believer tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Not great news coming from the Scorpions camp, as they’ve had to cancel all their shows in the month of September. According to Loudwire, guitarist Matthias Jabs is recovering after taking a fall down some stairs.

Matthias sent this message to fans...

“Dear fans and friends, as you might have heard already, i had a bad accident in my rented summer house. I fell down the stairs with 16 steps and broke my left pinky twice and I also broke my left heel,” he revealed. “I had surgeries on both, hand and foot, by the best specialists I could find in Hamburg. Now it is time to heal and start the physical rehabilitation for a speedy recovery.”

“I will try everything to be able to play guitar again on stage as soon as possible. I am sorry to tell you, that the shows in September won’t be happening, but I am very optimistic that we will see us again very soon.

Rock n Roll forever, Yours Matthias.”



